Court orders Netherlands to repatriate Dutch children from Syria

11 November 2019 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Netherlands must endeavor to repatriate 56 Dutch children born to 23 Dutch women who had joined the ISIS (Islamic State) in Syria, a court ruled here on Monday, Trend repports citing Xinhua.

The children live in detention camps in northeastern Syria.

The court said that children are not responsible for the behavior of their parents, no matter how serious the acts or crimes committed by their mothers are.

"The children are victims of the actions of their parents," the court stated in its verdict.

Therefore the Dutch government's policy of not actively seeking to bring the children back must change, according to the judge.

As for the mothers, "they deliberately went to Syria or Iraq to join ISIS, a terrorist organization," the court stated. "They knew that that organization is guilty of repugnant and gross crimes. The women must face a trial for that."

The obligation on the part of the Dutch state to repatriate the children does not mean that they will be able to travel to the Netherlands immediately, given the situation in northern Syria.

"The state must make use of all the options that are available ..." the judge stated. "But one cannot ask the state to take major security risks."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian Constitutional Committee to hold next meeting on Nov 25
Arab World 9 November 06:33
Italian court convicts Deutsche Bank, Nomura in Monte Paschi derivative trial
Europe 8 November 23:05
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Syria increases
Turkey 8 November 12:22
EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, France above deficit ceiling
Europe 7 November 14:46
Mark Rutte: Netherlands is one of Georgia's largest trade partners
Georgia 5 November 11:24
Turkey to return previously detained IS terrorists to countries of origin - minister
Turkey 4 November 14:31
Latest
10 suspected terrorists killed during their ambush on gendarmerie post in eastern Burkina Faso
Other News 23:00
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 21:39
Malaysian firms eye expansion in China
World 21:11
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Europe 20:35
Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds
Arab World 20:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 19:12
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 18:46
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:25
Transit cargo transportation by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey up (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:23