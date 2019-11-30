Syrian army repels attack from militants in Idlib province

30 November 2019 07:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian army repelled an attack from the militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front) in the Idlib province's east, Syrian media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the state-run SANA news outlet, the militants used tanks and heavy vehicles to attack the Syrian army's positions. As a result, the army repelled the attack and destroyed some of the militant's vehicles.

Eralier in the month, Syrian President Bashar Assad stated that the war in Syria will end following the victory over terrorism rather than after the adoption of a new constitution for the nation.

In late October, the Syrian Constitutional Committee, seeking to settle the conflict and restore order and equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society, had its inaugural meeting in Geneva.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian companies to construct of 30,000 housing units in Syria
Business 27 November 11:09
Turkish offensive in Syria to continue until achievement of its goals
Turkey 27 November 06:09
Iran, Syria to create two joint companies to boost Iranian presence in Syrian reconstruction era
Business 26 November 15:32
Iraq boosts security on Syrian border to prevent Daesh terrorists infiltration
Arab World 24 November 18:46
Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets
Israel 20 November 07:17
German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack
Europe 19 November 14:11
Latest
Maduro says US, Colombia prepare provocation, mobilises Venezuelan army
Other News 08:16
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Israeli war jet attacks Gaza militants' facility in response to rocket firing
Israel 06:42
Serbian Intelligence Service says exposed network of spies from croatia
Europe 05:50
Paris train station partly evacuated due to bomb alarm
Europe 04:20
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 03:48
Suriname President Bouterse convicted of murder for 1982 executions
Other News 02:40
Three wounded in stabbing in the Hague
Europe 01:43
Man with knife holds 5 People hostage in centre of Rio
Other News 01:00