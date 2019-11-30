Syrian army repels attack from militants in Idlib province

The Syrian army repelled an attack from the militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front) in the Idlib province's east, Syrian media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the state-run SANA news outlet, the militants used tanks and heavy vehicles to attack the Syrian army's positions. As a result, the army repelled the attack and destroyed some of the militant's vehicles.

Eralier in the month, Syrian President Bashar Assad stated that the war in Syria will end following the victory over terrorism rather than after the adoption of a new constitution for the nation.

In late October, the Syrian Constitutional Committee, seeking to settle the conflict and restore order and equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society, had its inaugural meeting in Geneva.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad.

