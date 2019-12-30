Three killed by train in Morocco

30 December 2019 07:37 (UTC+04:00)

Three people died Sunday night after being struck by a train in the suburb of Casablanca, Morocco's economic hub, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred near the town of Bousekoura, said local media le Site Info, adding that the three people were crossing the railway when an express train coming from Marrakech hit them.

Authorities opened an investigation on why they were on the tracks when there was a train approaching.

