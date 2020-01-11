Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain

11 January 2020 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, canceled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been canceled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport’s runway area submerged under water. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.

Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.

