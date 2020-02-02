Yemen's pro-gov't announces shooting down Houthi drone in Hodeidah

Forces loyal to Yemen's government on Sunday announced shooting down a drone belonging to the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The air defenses of the third military brigade managed to shoot down a drone of the Iranian-backed Houthi militiamen over the airspace of Durayhmi district in Hodeidah," the joint pro-government forces said in a statement.

The statement added that the Houthi drone was hovering over the military sites of the joint pro-government forces in Durayhmi before shooting it down.

"The air defenses aborted the Houthi plan aimed at targeting our bases and successfully damaged the drone over the area," it added.

The media outlets of the Houthi rebel group made no comments on the report of the government forces about shooting down the drone in Hodeidah.

