UN Security Council adopts resolution affirming lasting ceasefire in Libya

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Libya cementing the conclusions of the recent Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation and the need for a lasting ceasefire in the country, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A total of 14 member states supported the draft on Wednesday, while Russia abstained from voting.

According to a diplomatic source, Russia was opposed to the mentioning of the term "mercenaries" in the resolution. The final version of the draft, seen by Sputnik, expresses concern over the growing involvement of professional foreign soldiers in Libya.

The resolution endorses the Berlin conference’s final communiqué and affirms the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Libya at the earliest opportunity without preconditions.

The resolution also expresses serious concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya and the fact that terrorists are exploiting the conflict in the country to further their goals and narratives.

The resolution further recognizes the important role of regional organizations - the African Union, League of Arab States and European Union - and invites them to consider how they might aid the United Nations’ reconciliation efforts in Libya.