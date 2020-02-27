Qatar orders evacuation of its citizens and Kuwait's from Iran
Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens from Iran due to the spreading of the coronavirus COVID-19, Trend reports citing Reuters.
On Wednesday, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that Iran had no plans to quarantine any “cities and districts” in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
The virus had killed 19 people in Iran until now and infected 139 others, the health ministry announced.
