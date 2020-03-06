Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship

Arab World 6 March 2020 16:05 (UTC+04:00)
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship

Egypt’s health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Luxor from Aswan, state television reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks
Loading Bars
Latest
ADB talks scenarios of coronavirus effecting Kazakhstan's economy Business 16:07
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship Arab World 16:05
Oil dives more than 3% after Russia rejects steeper OPEC+ cut Oil&Gas 16:02
OPEC oil cut deal in trouble as Russia still not on board Oil&Gas 16:00
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy Finance 15:58
Which country can block OPEC’s new deal? Oil&Gas 15:54
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency Finance 15:49
Turkey increases export of furniture, wood Turkey 15:46
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks Finance 15:46
Azerbaijan secures its truck drivers with traffic police (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 15:44
Georgia suspends direct flights to Italy Transport 15:42
Iran to lead in Middle East refining industry new-build capacity additions Oil&Gas 15:42
WHO on COVID-19: Countries worldwide can change trajectory of this epidemic Other News 15:38
Tesla wins approval to sell longer-range China-made Model 3 vehicles Other News 15:37
South Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan Other News 15:34
Turkey's jewelry export increases Turkey 15:34
LUKOIL interested in deepening co-op with Uzbekistan Business 15:31
Iran discloses number of people who died from coronavirus Politics 15:22
Chinese entrepreneur donates one million masks to Iran Other News 15:21
Azerbaijani winery sets timeframe to start development of new product Business 15:15
Uzbekistan increases import of Iranian cement Transport 15:05
Turkey sees decline in export of steel to world markets Turkey 14:58
India introduces laws to ensure welfare of senior citizens and women Other News 14:53
Chairman of Georgian Union of Oil Product Importers: import of aviation fuel increases Oil&Gas 14:43
Ambassador: Israeli government appreciates creation of tourist route upon Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan Politics 14:35
Health insurance sector in Azerbaijan shows significant increase Economy 14:23
Number of individual loans up in Uzbekistan Finance 14:15
Azerbaijani winery decides on new export direction in 2020 Business 14:12
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 14:04
Uzbekistan becomes member of Hague Conference on Private International Law Uzbekistan 14:00
Jankauskas: EU, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on new agreement Politics 13:58
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to send three batches of oil to Belarus Oil&Gas 13:44
WB issues loan to Azerbaijan Economy 13:32
China National Petroleum Corporation to hold tender in Turkmenistan Tenders 13:24
Volume of cashless payments in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 13:23
US Ambassador highly appreciates efforts of Georgia to prevent spread of coronavirus Georgia 13:20
Currency reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank up Finance 13:11
Subsea 7 reveals volume of revenues from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:09
Abu Dhabi crown prince talks coronavirus cooperation with Bill Gates Arab World 12:54
Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31 Other News 12:50
More than half of global oil demand growth to be lost in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:44
Azerbaijan issues recommendations to those traveling to coronavirus-infected countries (VIDEO) Society 12:44
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of 8 March Politics 12:41
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia again commits provocation on border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:33
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank increases Finance 12:30
Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service suspends meetings with prisoners Society 12:17
Wine production in Uzbekistan declines Uzbekistan 12:15
Turkey's cement exports increase in January 2020 Turkey 12:11
TAP can support decarbonization in South-Eastern Europe: managing director Oil&Gas 12:11
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes Turkey 11:41
Azerbaijan's SOCAR sends first batch of oil to Belarus Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries World 11:28
Georgia confirms 9 cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:23
Uzbekistan signs several agreements with Saudi ACWA Power company Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Airlines starts flights to Munich Transport 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 6 Finance 10:51
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 6 Finance 10:51
Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home amid coronavirus US 10:50
Azerbaijani plant talks industrial production plans Business 10:44
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen LLC to start developing new types of polypropylene pipes Business 10:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:34
Iran - Iraq border crossing to be closed due to disinfection work Iran 10:26
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure Arab World 10:21
China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases Other News 10:15
UN supporting Iran in battling coronavirus Politics 10:09
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from new Talimarjon-9 well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:07
Iran-Georgia trade remains on hold due to coronavirus Business 09:43
Oil slips amid demand concern, fears over OPEC+ deal for deeper output cuts Oil&Gas 09:36
Azerbaijan’s MFA: Occupying Armenia bears full responsibility for border crime Politics 09:30
Government continues to confront coronavirus spread in Iran's provinces - VP Iran 09:12
Iran to run international fairs online due to coronavirus spread Business 09:05
Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea rises to 6,284, deaths increase to 42 Other News 08:35
WHO registers 2,241 new cases of novel coronavirus in past day Other News 08:03
Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science Kazakhstan 07:25
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers Oil&Gas 07:00
Death toll from coronavirus in mainland China reaches 3,042, over 80,500 infected Other News 06:29
Turkish drones neutralize 21 Syrian troops Turkey 05:50
Number of coronavirus cases outside China rises to 14,768, WHO says Other News 05:15
Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency as Church of the Nativity closed Other News 04:29
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy rises by 41 to 148 Europe 03:51
UN Chief hopes Russia-Turkey deal on Idlib to lead to lasting ceasefire - spokesperson Other News 03:03
U.S. will be able to test 400,000 people for coronavirus by week's end: officials US 02:24
Katyusha rockets fired towards Green Zone in Iraqi capital Other News 01:45
Georgia confirms five new cases of coronavirus Georgia 01:12
Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan Europe 00:31
Moscow placed on high alert due to threat of coronavirus outbreak Russia 5 March 23:59
Turkey, Russia reach agreement for cease-fire in Syria's Idlib Turkey 5 March 23:09
Talks with Erdogan were difficult but ended positively, says Putin Russia 5 March 23:00
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 March 22:24
International Trade Administration: Two-way trade with Kazakhstan has great potential Business 5 March 21:58
Putin-Erdogan negotiations are over Russia 5 March 21:44
Lebanon's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 Other News 5 March 21:17
Azerbaijan gaining momentum on innovative programs ICT 5 March 20:55
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks on projects financed in 2019 Finance 5 March 20:48
Azerbaijan Microfinance Association talks restructuring members' loan portfolio Finance 5 March 20:29
Azerbaijan’s Qala Insurance company enters into new corporate contract on comprehensive vehicle insurance Economy 5 March 20:24
Iran stresses significant role of national information network in defeat of coronavirus Iran 5 March 20:23
Azerbaijan and Georgian defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 March 20:14
Iran's economy faces more challenges after coronavirus outbreak Business 5 March 19:54
All news