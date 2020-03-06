Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship
Egypt’s health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Luxor from Aswan, state television reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment
