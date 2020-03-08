Road accident involving 2 buses, fuel truck kills 30 people in Syria
Thirty people died in a road accident involving two buses and a fuel truck in Syria, media reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
A fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and other cars on the Damascus-Homs highway, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported, citing a source from the police in the Damascus province.
The reason for the collision was a brake failure, SANA reported, citing Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun. Another 70 people were injured in the accident, he added.
According to the news report, Damascus Countryside Governor Alaa Ibrahim said that police units and ambulances were put on full alert, and they transported the injured to hospitals and provided first aid to the victims on the scene.
