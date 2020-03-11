Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran
Bahrain’s health ministry said on Wednesday 77 new coronavirus cases had been recorded among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane this week, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases recorded by Bahraini health authorities to date to 189, 30 of whom have recovered.
