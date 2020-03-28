UAE confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases, 468 in total
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 468, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
During a press briefing broadcast live on state TV, Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Prevention, said the new cases included many nationalities.
All of them were in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson added.
The UAE, which reported the first COVID-19 cases on March 21, is the first among the Gulf countries to report such cases.
