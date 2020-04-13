387 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 4,123 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 387 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,123, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

As many as 92 more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE's recoveries to 680, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also confirmed two more death, pushing the country's death toll to 22.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.