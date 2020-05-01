7 IS militants killed in anti-terror operation in Iraq

The Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi on Thursday killed seven Islamic State (IS) militants in an operation in Salahudin province in north of Baghdad, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A force of the Hashd Shaabi, backed by the Iraqi army's helicopter gunships, launched an operation to hunt down the IS militants in several areas near the Himreen mountain range in the province, the Hashd Shaabi said in a statement.

The troops found five IS hideouts and killed seven IS militants, as well as seizing the militants' weapons and explosives, it added.

Despite repeated military operations against the IS remnants, IS militants are still hiding in the Himreen mountain range which cover three provinces of Diyala, Salahudin and Kirkuk.

Earlier, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that a total of 135 IS militants have been killed in Iraq during the period from Jan. 1 to April 15, during 1,060 anti-IS operations by the Iraqi security forces.