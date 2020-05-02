687 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, totaling 14,096
Qatar's health ministry on Friday announced 687 new infections of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,096 in the country, of which 12,648 are under treatment, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"Sixty-four people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,436," the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a ministry statement.
Two people died from the virus, raising the fatalities to 12, it added.
Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after they were found to have been in contact with confirmed cases.
A total of 97,726 people have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
