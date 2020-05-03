Morocco seizes over 1 ton of cannabis, arrests 2

The Moroccan security seized 1 ton and 58 kg of cannabis and arrested two suspects for alleged links to drug trafficking network, official news agency MAP reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The operation occurred on Saturday evening in the town of Matmata near the northern city of Taza, MAP said, adding the banned substance was concealed in a car registered in Morocco.

Two individuals, aged 44 and 23, were arrested aboard the car and remanded in police custody as the investigation is being carried out to determine the trafficking routes of the seized drug.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Moroccan security services seized a total of 179,657 kg of cannabis in 2019, according to official statistics.