731 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 23,358 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 731 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 23,358, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that all the new cases are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 581 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE's recoveries to 8,512, according to the ministry.

The ministry also confirmed six more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 220.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.