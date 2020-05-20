Saudi Arabia registers 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 59,854 in total

Saudi Arabia registered on Tuesday 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 59,854, the health ministry tweeted, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus reached 329, with the registration of nine new deaths.

The kingdom also witnessed 2,886 new recovered cases, increasing the recoveries to 31,634.

Saudi Arabia has been adopting various precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, including curfews.