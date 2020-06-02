Saudi Arabia reports 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, tally near 90,000

Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases rose on Tuesday to 89,011, after 1,869 new infections were registered, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total recoveries in the kingdom increased to 65,790 after 1,484 new recoveries were added, the Saudi Health Ministry tweeted.

The kingdom registered 24 more fatalities from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 549, the ministry said.

Riyadh remained the hardest-hit city with 556 infections, followed by Mecca, with 300 cases, and Jeddah, with 279 cases.

Meanwhile, the ministry has launched a nationwide campaign to enhance awareness among the public of the importance of taking precautionary steps in order to bring life back to normal and avoid causing further infections.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, the kingdom offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth 265 million U.S. dollars for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.