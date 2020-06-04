Oman reports 738 new COVID-19 cases, 13,538 in total

The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 738 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 13,538, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, all new cases, including 324 Omanis, are related to community contact.

The statement also said 33 patients of COVID-19 have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 2,845. Eight new death were reported, bringing the death toll to 67.

The ministry called on people to observe the procedures for quarantine, avoid public places or places of worship, and ensure public hygiene.