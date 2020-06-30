Jordanian FM discusses Israeli annexation with Belgian, Spanish counterparts

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday reiterated Jordan's position on rejecting the Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territories in phone calls with his Belgian and Spanish counterparts, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a phone conversation, Safadi and his Belgian counterpart Philippe Goffin discussed efforts to reach an effective international stance to prevent the Israeli decision to annex the Palestinian territories and protect the peace process, said a statement by Jordanian Foreign ministry.

Safadi emphasized that if Israel implemented the move, it "will constitute a flagrant violation to international law and undermine the two-state solution and all pillars that have shaped the peace process."

Goffin stressed his country's stance to reject the annexation plans and commit to the two-state solution as "the only means to reach an end to the conflict."

In a separate phone conversation, Safadi discussed with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya the need to intensify efforts aimed at halting the annexation decision.

Safadi also commended the stances of Spain and the EU, stressing their rejection of the annexation decision and calling for adherence to international law and the two-state solution.