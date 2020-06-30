Qatar reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 96,088 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 982 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 96,088, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,394 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,564, while the death toll remain unchanged at 113, according to a ministry statement quoted by official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 356,832 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline.