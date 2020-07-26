Car bomb explosion kills 8 in NE Syria

Eight civilians were killed Sunday by a car bomb explosion in a rebel-held area in the northeastern province of Hasakah, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Women and children were among those killed when the car bomb went off near a marketplace in the city of Ras al-Ayn.

It added that that many people were wounded in critical conditions.

In June, two children and three civilians were wounded by a car bomb explosion in Ras al-Ayn.