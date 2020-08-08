Lebanese PM says only way out of crisis is holding early elections: statement
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections to defuse an escalating political crisis following the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We cannot get out of this crisis without early parliamentary elections,” he said, reading a statement. He added he was not to blame for the country’s deep economic and political woes.
