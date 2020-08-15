Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drones
Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Saturday the interception of some bomb-laden drones launched by Houthi militias, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The coalition's spokesperson, Col. Turki Al Maliki said that the drones were launched in Yemen's capital city Sanaa and were destroyed in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The incident was reported two days after the announcement by the coalition of the interception of a drone and two missiles launched by Houthis towards Saudi border city Khamis Mushait.
The coalition completed in March its fifth year of war in Yemen in support of the Yemeni elected government against the Houthis.
