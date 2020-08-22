Lebanese hospitals need urgent rehabilitation after Beirut's blasts

Head of Lebanese Order of Physicians Charaf Abou Charaf Friday urged donor countries to accelerate their financial support for hospitals destroyed in the explosions in early August to prevent doctors' leave, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Abou Charaf's remarks came during his visit to hospitals including Geitawi hospital and Saint George University Hospital, the National News Agency reported.

He noted that Geitawi hospital needs 10 million U.S. dollars to be rehabilitated while Saint George hospital requires 50 million dollars, in a period of no less than six months to fix them.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

This has prompted several countries to rush to support Lebanon by sending food items, medical equipment and field hospitals.