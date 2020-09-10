Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion

Arab World 10 September 2020 17:15 (UTC+04:00)
Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion

A large fire erupted on Thursday at Beirut port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The blaze erupted in the shattered duty free zone of the port and one official said it was limited to that area.

“For sure we were scared, it’s only been a month since the explosion that destroyed Beirut. We saw the same thing happening again,” said 53-year-old Andre Muarbes.

The army said a store of oil and tyres had burst into flames, although it said the cause was not immediately clear.

Television footage showed an army helicopter dropping water on the fire, as firefighters battled the blaze on the ground.

The head of civil defence told Lebanon’s AlJadeed television it was not certain what materials were burning. But he urged the public to stay calm, saying the fire was limited to one place.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but some residents drove out of the city, still traumatised by the Aug. 4 blast that killed about 190 people and injured 6,0000.

“I am forced to get them out of Beirut from the smoke and the fire that is happening at the port again,” said Majed Hassanein, 49, who was taking his wife and two children by car.

He said his son was still suffering shock from the blast that ruined a swathe of capital near the port, leaving about 300,000 people without inhabitable homes and shattering windows across the city.

The head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of Thursday’s fire and there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath as a result.

Firefighters were shown in television footage dousing the fire surrounded by mangled remains of warehouses destroyed in last month’s explosion, which was caused by a store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept in poor condition at the port.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry talks mechanism for providing loans via e-platform Finance 17:36
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna forecasts foreign investments attraction drop in 2020 Business 17:29
Ukraine, Uzbekistan consider resumption of direct flights Transport 17:28
Liquefied gas supply in Uzbek region to be increased Oil&Gas 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of tax revenues loss Finance 17:22
Turkey reveals seven-month data on cargo shipment through BOTAS port Turkey 17:21
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 17:20
Turkmen Health Ministry extends tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 17:19
Volume of ammonium nitrate transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 17:19
Minister: US positively assesses reforms carried out by Georgian government Business 17:18
Waze to lay off 5% of employees Israel 17:16
Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion Arab World 17:15
Georgian Geostat creates national accounts portal Business 17:13
Economic turnover among Azerbaijan and CIS countries growing in recent years Business 17:11
We are committed to the divorce deal, Britain to tell EU Europe 17:08
Azerbaijani MP takes part in NATO Parliamentary Assembly Committee's online meeting (PHOTO) Politics 17:07
U.S. weekly jobless claims stuck at higher levels US 17:06
Preliminary indicators of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2021 unveiled (PHOTO) Economy 17:02
PM: Restriction due to COVID-19 not to apply to election agitation in Georgia Georgia 16:59
Uzbekneftegaz to buy computer hardware and peripherals via tender Tenders 16:51
Uzbekistan, South Korea to produce biodegradable products Uzbekistan 16:41
Russia increases exports of textile materials for technical purposes to Turkmenistan Business 16:38
Payments on mandatory vehicles insurance in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 16:36
Azerbaijan may approve CIS-based agreement on protection of intellectual property rights Politics 16:34
Second wave of COVID-19 begins in Georgia Georgia 16:21
Uzbek Central Bank to maintain economic activity amid COVID-19 Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan confirms 150 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:08
The Caspian Political Center discussed the Blue Dots Network Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure Investments with experts from Washington and the Greater Caspian Region Business 16:03
U.N.'s Guterres calls for $35 billion more for WHO COVID-19 program US 15:57
French government to consider local lockdowns as COVID virus worsens Europe 15:55
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy names advantages of Electronic Credit Platform Finance 15:55
Azerbaijan requests two Armenian officers put on Interpol's wanted list Politics 15:53
US Department of State: Georgia ranks high as good place to do business Business 15:52
Azerbaijan lowers imports of Turkish-made steel Turkey 15:35
Demand from banks at CBA's currency auction fully met Finance 15:31
Kazakhstan's petroleum gas export to Romania surges Oil&Gas 15:22
Apple orchards planted throughout Georgia with support of government Business 15:21
Azerbaijan reveals data on state budget revenues from customs duties Finance 15:17
Uzbekneftegaz to buy uninterruptible power supply equipment via tender Tenders 15:13
Iran to expand trade with northern neighbors from the Caspian Sea Transport 15:07
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender for engine overhaul Business 15:02
UKEF increases capacity of market risk appetite for Georgia Business 14:53
Iran launches tile factory in Sarakhs Special Economic Zone Business 14:48
Rouhani: Large quantities of goods exported from Iran's free trade and special economic zones Business 14:46
Inflation rate up in Azerbaijan Business 14:37
US Int'l Development Finance Corporation invested in 24 business projects in Azerbaijan Business 14:34
Russia reports over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Russia 14:30
Number of recovered people from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 340,000 Society 14:26
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 14:25
Equipment for processing unusable silkworm cocoon to be supplied to Azerbaijan Business 14:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 14:18
Uzbekistan, UK eye to co-op in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:07
Energy, transport sectors – main area of Romanian interest in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:07
Israeli hospital Sheba, UAE's APEX to develop health technologies Israel 14:06
AstraZeneca should know by year-end whether vaccine works if trials restart Europe 13:59
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator remobilizing personnel for timely projects completion Oil&Gas 13:58
Tokyo lowers alert level as coronavirus fears ease Other News 13:41
Azerbaijani minister: Creation of Turkic Chamber of Commerce to increase export potential of Turkic Council member countries (PHOTO) Economy 13:39
State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan increases cashback percentage Finance 13:30
Baku Transport Agency announces tender for purchase of buses Economy 13:24
Facilities launched in Iran's Qeshm Free Trade Zone Business 13:11
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan grow Finance 13:06
Egypt's steel import from Turkey declines Turkey 13:03
Iran starts rail installation for Rasht - Anzali railway route Transport 13:02
Azerbaijan eyes exporting its products to Arab countries Business 12:55
New bridges built on Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line Construction 12:54
Georgia starts conducting meetings regarding new Bmatch platform of Bloomberg system Finance 12:44
Facilities commissioned in Iran's Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone Business 12:38
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to consider flights resumption Transport 12:26
Turkmenistan starts cotton harvesting in number of regions Business 12:25
Reconstruction of highway uniting several settlements started in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 12:24
Facilities put into operation in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones Business 12:24
Iran’s Sarkhoon & Qeshm Gas Refining Company boosts its production Oil&Gas 12:23
DNV GL: Global primary oil demand to reach level not seen since early 2000s Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia, UK eye to strengthen partnership in defense, trade, culture Business 11:52
Credit Suisse to launch fintech rival digital banking app in October Europe 11:49
Turkey's trade turnover with Iran down Turkey 11:48
Azerbaijani oil price notably growing Finance 11:46
New power units being laid at Turkmenistan's Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 11:46
Iran reveals exports via customs of Iran's Qom Province Business 11:45
Azerbaijan's ADY Express expanding co-op with world's largest fertilizers producer Economy 11:41
Parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan headed by speaker to leave for Turkey on Sept. 10 Politics 11:40
Kazakhstan's gold reserves increase year-on-year Finance 11:40
Elmar Gasimov met with applicants who scored the highest points in the entrance exams for the first group of specialties Society 11:39
China's EV sales rise for second month as overall market continues recovery Other News 11:31
British Airways owner IAG in 2.7-billion-euro rights issue Europe 11:29
Azerbaijan eyes to boost production of greenhouse gourds before end of 2020 Business 11:13
NAMA project: Opening of new compressor stations could be expected during replication stage Oil&Gas 11:12
Nike, Adidas plan to launch sneaker production in Uzbekistan Business 11:06
NAMA project reducing methane emissions in Azerbaijan’s onshore oil fields by 20% Oil&Gas 10:55
Azerbaijani travel companies resuming work after long break Tourism 10:50
LUKOIL, Turkmenistan to expand partnership by implementing new projects Business 10:48
NAMA project achieved capturing 4.6 mcm of methane gas emissions per year in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:47
Iranian analyst talks Azerbaijan-Iran development of relations Politics 10:46
Automated control system to be introduced at Uzbekneftegaz enterprises Oil&Gas 10:41
Shell Kazakhstan updates on its operations amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:39
China's seven-month import of electrical goods from Turkey down Business 10:37
Georgia reports 57 new cases of novel coronavirus World 10:35
EIA decreases forecast for oil extraction in Kazakhstan in 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 10:27
SOCAR-UNDP NAMA program period extended Oil&Gas 10:15
All news