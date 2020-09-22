Tunisian PM decides to step up security campaigns to combat COVID-19

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi met on Monday with the interior minister and senior security officials to discuss the preventive measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the meeting, Mechichi decided to step up security campaigns aimed at enforcing the preventive measures against the coronavirus, the Tunisian government said in a statement.

"The head of the government has ordered public administrations to prohibit access to any citizen who does not wear a mask, insisting that it is imperative to provide more means of prevention against COVID-19," it added.

Earlier, Tunisian Health Ministry reported 996 new infections with the novel coronavirus and four more deaths, raising the total infections to 10,732 and the death toll to 159.