Qatar reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 128,405 in total
The Qatari Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 214 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 128,405, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.
Meanwhile, 197 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 125,373, while the fatalities remained 220 for the third day running as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.
The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying home and observing social distancing.
A total of 843,565 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
