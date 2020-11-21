Buildings collapse kills 4 as intense rainfall hits Egypt
Four Egyptians were killed on Friday when two residential buildings collapsed in the country's coastal city of Alexandria because of a thunderstorm, state-run Ahram Online news website reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Five others were injured in the incidents that took place in al-Gomrok and Karmouz districts in Alexandria, Ahram Online said.
Earlier in the day, Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) said the country is witnessing the peak of unstable weather conditions on Friday with a drop in temperature and rainfall in most regions.
According to the EMA, most parts of Egypt will see moderate to high intense rainfall that might even result in thunderstorms in some areas.
Latest
Euronews films report about Filuzuli region of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal case against Armenians who set fire to forests in occupied territories
Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev
Maximum of 65,000 people lived in Nagorno-Karabakh, including occupied territories - President Aliyev
If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev
In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev