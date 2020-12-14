Iraq reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 574,634 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 574,634, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the lowest daily increase in Iraq since mid-June, as the ministry recorded single-day cases between 2,000 and 5,000 during the period.

The new cases included 242 in the capital Baghdad, 238 in Kirkuk, 109 in Nineveh, and 65 in Duhok, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 14 new deaths and 1,777 more recovered cases, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,579 and the total recoveries to 507,446.

A total of 3,898,480 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 31,310 done during the day, according to the statement.