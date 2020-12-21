Saudi Arabia to suspend all int'l commercial flights for a week

Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend all international commercial flights for a week amid the latest global developments of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia will suspend all international commercial flights and entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports for a period of one week, amid reports of a new strain of COVID-19 in some European countries, according to the state news agency.

The restrictions are precautions based on the recommendations of the Saudi health ministry, the report said.