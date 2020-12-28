Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt

At least 12 people were killed and five wounded in a microbus-lorry crash in the south of Egypt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The accident took place at Aswan-Cairo desert road at the entrance of Farous village," said Ihab Hanfy, deputy to the health minister in Aswan Province.

The microbus carrying 14 people was rear-ended by a lorry carrying construction materials because of the high speed of the lorry's driver in foggy weather, he added.

The ministry of social solidarity ordered urgent aid to the families of the victims.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing existing ones in an effort to reduce traffic accidents.