Iraq reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 596,193 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 902 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 596,193, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,824, and 1,976 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 539,817.

A total of 4,588,559 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease last February, with 41,014 done during the day, according to the statement.

In a separate statement, the ministry highlighted its efforts in confronting the coronavirus pandemic during the past six months of 2020, saying it had added 12,000 hospital beds to the 45,000 beds across the country and built more than 60 makeshift hospitals for treating coronavirus cases.

It also said that it had raised the number of laboratories for testing COVID-19 from two to 70, and increased ventilators from 700 to 10,000, as well as adding over 30 spiral CT scan devices and providing the hospitals with medicines and other medical supplies, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.