Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days
Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a 20-day extension of precautionary measures against COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The measures include a ban on gatherings, entertainment and events, as well as the closure of cinemas and dining services at restaurants and cafes.
The restrictions will be under continuous evaluation and could be extended again, the ministry source said.
Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, except for Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.
