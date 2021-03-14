China-Brunei joint venture contributes to local employment with latest education cooperation

Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd, a petrochemical joint venture between Brunei and China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday with a local vocational institute here, which is another key step in bilateral education cooperation and human resources development, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Hengyi Industries is a joint venture between China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group and Damai Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary under the Brunei government's Strategic Development Capital Fund, owning 70 percent and 30 percent of the shares, respectively.

The signing of MoU with Politeknik Brunei (PB), a local vocational education institute, was witnessed by Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador to Brunei and three ministers from the Brunei government, namely Haji Mohd Amin Liew, minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy; Haji Mat Suny, minister of energy and Haji Hamzah, minister of education.

Under the MoU, the collaboration between PB and Hengyi has commenced two Level 5 Diploma programmes, namely Level 5 Diploma in Laboratory Technology, which started in July 2020; and Level 5 Diploma in Chemical Engineering, which began in January 2021.