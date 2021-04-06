Jordan's king entrusts his uncle to handle issue of Prince Hamza

Jordan's King Abdullah II has entrusted the issue of his half-brother Prince Hamza to his uncle Prince Hassan, and decided that it would be handled as a family matter, authorities said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Prince Hassan had contacted Prince Hamza, and confirmed that he is committed to the approach of the Hashemite family, and the path that the king entrusted to Prince Hassan, according to a tweet by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that Prince Hamza, former minister and royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, and royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid have contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.

As part of a thorough security operation and investigation, Awadallah and Sharif Hassan, along with around 15 other persons, were arrested on Saturday for involvement in a plot, said Safadi.