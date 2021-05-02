Egypt to send India medical supplies for fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced that 30 tons of medical supplies will be sent to India to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the minister said a shipment of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 ventilators, 100 medical beds, 20 electrocardiography machines, 30 defibrillators and 50 electric syringe pumps will be sent to India.

The supplies will be delivered to India in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces, the statement added.