Qatar reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, 208,232 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 640 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 208,232, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,422 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 195,521, while the fatalities increased by three to 483, according to a ministry statement .

A total of 1,923,392 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,670,911.