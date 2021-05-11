Arab FMs kick off emergency meeting on Jerusalem tensions

The Arab foreign ministers started an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss Israel's violations in Jerusalem, according to an Arab League (AL) statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said the meeting was held to condemn the violations taking place in Jerusalem and the Palestinians' occupied lands in general.

He said the AL also sends a clear message to the world that the escalations in Palestine shall not "continue like this."

"We have witnessed how the Israeli escalation on Monday led to random attacks that signaled the Israeli's desire to expand its influence by force," Aboul-Gheit said.

The Israeli's policies have violated the international laws that stipulate the right of practicing religious rituals in sacred places, he added.

At least 26 Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in the past days during clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories.

The clashes were sparked by Israeli restrictions imposed on Palestinian Muslims during the fasting month of Ramadan and the planned eviction of some Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.