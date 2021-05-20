Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021

Egyptian authorities have signed an agreement with Russia to supply Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year, head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management Bahaa El-Din Zaidan told Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at a government meeting on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The agreement was reached with the supplying company to deliver 20 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine under the condition that the deliveries will be carried out gradually before the end of the year," the Akhbar el-Yom portal quoted him as saying. According to the head of the Egyptian agency, Cairo also inked a deal with Johnson & Johnson to get 20 million doses of its vaccine. On May 12, Egypt received 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab.