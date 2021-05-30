Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US

Saudi Arabia will allow the entry of travelers from countries including the United Arab Emirates, the US, the United Kingdom and others starting on May 30, following a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

According to the official SPA, the complete list of countries also includes Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

The source reportedly said the decision to lift the travel ban was made based on information provided by the World Health Organization which showed they were able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

Travelers arriving from the listed countries are still required to quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, SPA added.

In February, authorities had banned the entry of travelers from these countries except for Saudi nationals, diplomats, health professionals and their families.

The Kingdom officially lifted its suspension on citizens traveling abroad and opened its land, sea, and air borders on May 17.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced the resumption of entertainment activities for individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19.