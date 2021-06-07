Oman reports 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 225,095
The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 1,216 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 225,095, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the overall recoveries reached 205,305 while 11 fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll up to 2,424, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.
The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19 and the health ministry.
