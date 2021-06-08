UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador

Research conducted in the United Arab Emirates has proved that Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber told TASS, Trend reports.

"The final phase of research and clinical trials showed that the Sputnik V vaccine’s effectiveness stands at 91.4%, while the vaccine prevents 100% of severe cases," he pointed out.

According to the envoy, the UAE decided to approve Sputnik V after research had shown that vaccinated people had an effective response and developed coronavirus antibodies, as well as that the vaccine was safe and met all rules and regulations. The UAE participated in phase three clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, which involved more than 1,000 volunteers who received their first vaccine dose in Abu Dhabi under the Health Ministry’s supervision, the ambassador added.

"From the first days of the pandemic, Russia and the UAE have emphasized the importance of joint efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading," the ambassador stressed.

The UAE approved Sputnik V on January 21.