Saudi Arabia reports 1,212 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 1,212 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 475,403, according to the Ministry of Health, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

The death toll rose by 14 to 7,691.

The Kingdom reported 1,510 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 457,128.

There are 10,584 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,489 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.