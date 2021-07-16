UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective July 19
The United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday a partial lockdown and new entry requirements in the emirate starting July 19, from midnight until 5 a.m., as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Committee said: "National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate has been launched ... the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services and the public must stay at home except for emergencies and getting essential supplies".
Latest
French FM, US Secretary of State talk joint action to help achieve lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan
UN Regional Center supports Central Asia's efforts to strengthen regional peace and security – UNRCCA
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts 2nd Meeting of Organizing Committee of VIII Global Baku Forum (FOTO)
Have look at 30 years of independence of Tajikistan: Political achievements and prospects of state development
Line of Financing agreement signed between ICD and Banque Nationale pour le Développement Economique