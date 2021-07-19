Brazil reports 948 more deaths from COVID-19

Brazil registered 948 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 542,214, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry stated that another 34,126 cases were also registered, taking the total caseload to 19,376,574.

The moving average for daily deaths over the last seven days fell to 1,247, the lowest level since March, before the start of the second wave of infections in the country.

Despite this, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a federally-funded medical research facility, warned on Friday that seven state capitals have seen an increase in cases, and the agency urged Brazilians to continue to practice care, especially with the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

According to Brazilian authorities, 88.7 million people (41.89 percent of the population) have received at least one dose of vaccines, while 33.7 million (15.83 percent) are fully vaccinated.