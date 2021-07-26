Egypt hosts training to boost space cooperation among African countries

The Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) started a space technology training course for 17 engineers and specialists from five African countries to boost their cooperation and exchange of expertise in the space field, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Running from July 25 to Aug. 5, the 12-day program provides theoretical and practical training for the trainees who are from Nigeria, Sudan, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

During the opening ceremony, EgSA CEO Mohamed El-Koosy told the attendees that developing space technology is not easy, for it needs a longstanding experience and a considerable budget.

The 5,000-square-meter center is expected to be finished in March or April 2022, a year later than scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt offered in late November 2019 to hold this training course on satellite and space technology, after it signed here in EgSA with Nigeria, Sudan, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya a declaration of the project of the African Development Satellite Initiative.

The opening ceremony of the training course was attended by a number of Egyptian and African officials and diplomats, academics, representatives from the African Union and other African organizations, as well as space agency chiefs of some African countries.