Egypt hosts training to boost space cooperation among African countries

Arab World 26 July 2021 03:15 (UTC+04:00)
Egypt hosts training to boost space cooperation among African countries

The Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) started a space technology training course for 17 engineers and specialists from five African countries to boost their cooperation and exchange of expertise in the space field, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Running from July 25 to Aug. 5, the 12-day program provides theoretical and practical training for the trainees who are from Nigeria, Sudan, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

During the opening ceremony, EgSA CEO Mohamed El-Koosy told the attendees that developing space technology is not easy, for it needs a longstanding experience and a considerable budget.

The 5,000-square-meter center is expected to be finished in March or April 2022, a year later than scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt offered in late November 2019 to hold this training course on satellite and space technology, after it signed here in EgSA with Nigeria, Sudan, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya a declaration of the project of the African Development Satellite Initiative.

The opening ceremony of the training course was attended by a number of Egyptian and African officials and diplomats, academics, representatives from the African Union and other African organizations, as well as space agency chiefs of some African countries.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market
CBOT agricultural futures fluctuate, close mixed
CBOT agricultural futures fluctuate, close mixed
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to put short-term notes up for auction
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to put short-term notes up for auction
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Egypt hosts training to boost space cooperation among African countries Arab World 03:15
Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament Other News 02:24
Turkey reports 14,230 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths Turkey 01:30
Uzbekistan, China agree on ZF-UZ-VAC-2001 vaccine production volumes Uzbekistan 00:46
UN chief calls on G20 nations to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century World 00:38
Construction of underwater tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany across Baltic Sea begins Economy 00:01
Israel appoints first ambassador to UAE Israel 25 July 23:20
Iran, Qatar FMs discuss recent developments in region Politics 25 July 23:07
Geographic areas for Covid-19 vaccination to expand in Georgia Georgia 25 July 23:04
46 dead, 341 wounded amid Qurban Bayram exodus in Turkey Turkey 25 July 22:59
Eurostat names volume of imports of Turkmen petroleum oils Oil&Gas 25 July 22:57
Contracts worth over $3.59 bln signed during MAKS 2021 air show outside Moscow Russia 25 July 22:09
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister (PHOTO) Politics 25 July 21:33
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 25 July 21:00
UK reports another 29,173 coronavirus cases Europe 25 July 20:34
Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated people if COVID cases rise Europe 25 July 20:01
Aggressive policy of Yerevan will lead Armenia to new problems - Celik Turkey 25 July 19:25
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state Other News 25 July 19:16
Israeli airlines start direct flights to Morocco after improved ties Israel 25 July 18:41
Health Minister lauds Iran-Cuba joint COVID19 vaccine Society 25 July 18:07
Tajikistan ready to accept about 100,000 Afghans seeking refuge: Tajik emergencies official Tajikistan 25 July 18:03
COVID-19 caseload would be much higher without vaccination Turkey 25 July 17:57
EBRD forecasts Georgian economy to grow Business 25 July 17:54
Azerbaijan army positions subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district - MoD Politics 25 July 17:39
Israel to support tourism industry Israel 25 July 17:32
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 25 Society 25 July 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 386 more COVID-19 cases, 149 recoveries Society 25 July 16:28
Lithuanian cargo terminals have huge opportunities to serve cargo flows from Uzbekistan Transport 25 July 15:50
Death toll rises to 63 in China's rain-ravaged Henan Other News 25 July 15:49
Iran's daily COVID-19 infections, deaths hit new record high Society 25 July 15:21
Bus accident in eastern Croatia kills 10 people Europe 25 July 14:55
US company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 25 July 14:26
Russia reports 24,072 new coronavirus cases in past day Russia 25 July 14:23
Reps of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss situation on border Kyrgyzstan 25 July 13:49
Iranian, Chinese ambassadors to Pakistan consult on region, Afghanistan Politics 25 July 13:48
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side Politics 25 July 13:34
Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly to visit Azerbaijan Politics 25 July 13:32
Afghan forces kill 81 militants in northern Balkh province Other News 25 July 13:08
Numerous business and IT leaders involved in digital transformation projects ICT 25 July 12:30
Garment factory of Turkmenistan's Balkan region exceeds production plan Turkmenistan 25 July 12:26
Typhoon In-Fa lands in east China, second landfall expected Other News 25 July 12:11
Georgia reports 2,061 coronavirus cases Georgia 25 July 11:46
Lightning strikes kill 6 in India's Madhya Pradesh Other News 25 July 11:28
Australian swimmers win 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold with new WR in 4x100 freestyle relay Other News 25 July 11:03
Iran receives IRCS’ 9th COVID19 vaccine consignment Society 25 July 10:45
Russia increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 25 July 10:44
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 25 July 10:30
Brazil registers 1,108 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,091 new cases Other News 25 July 10:01
China's road cargo transport expands in H1 Other News 25 July 09:27
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 25 July 08:49
FAO supporting several projects on local food promotion in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 25 July 08:10
Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova performed in qualification at the Tokyo Olympics Society 25 July 07:47
Slovak lawmakers vote against granting extra benefits to anti-COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Europe 25 July 07:34
Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases Business 25 July 07:00
Marina Nekrasova performs as part of competition at Tokyo Olympics Society 25 July 06:53
Azerbaijani gymnast performs in floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics Society 25 July 06:17
Marina Nekrasova presents exercise on balance beam as part of competition at Tokyo Olympics Society 25 July 06:03
Historical direct elections of rural akims kick off across Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 25 July 06:00
Mexican president calls for "new coexistence" of American states Other News 25 July 05:52
Azerbaijani gymnast performs on uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics Society 25 July 05:50
Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova joins 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 25 July 05:49
Italy's Padua celebrates inclusion on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites Europe 25 July 05:06
Jordan to lower age limit for COVID-19 vaccination Arab World 25 July 04:13
CBOT agricultural futures fluctuate, close mixed Finance 25 July 03:24
U.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states US 25 July 02:36
Advocates call for further reckoning among U.S. churches following unmarked grave findings in Canada US 25 July 01:48
Indian capital allows further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions Other News 25 July 00:52
Georgia increases imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 25 July 00:06
Turkmenistan, Japan sign bilateral documents in number of areas Turkmenistan 24 July 23:35
Uzbek enterprise considers using experience of German Siemens Energy AG in chemical industry Uzbekistan 24 July 23:21
Georgia unveils progress on Pfizer jabs by 18:00 Georgia 24 July 23:11
Turkey reports 12,381 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 24 July 22:52
Uzbekistan, Tatarstan consider current status of implementation of joint projects Uzbekistan 24 July 22:39
Iran to receive 2nd shipment of covid vaccine from Japan next week Iran 24 July 21:44
Kazakhstan, Russia talk importance of coordinated efforts Kazakhstan 24 July 21:42
There is no "status" issue as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh" - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 24 July 21:09
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 24 Society 24 July 20:44
Azerbaijan confirms 412 more COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries Society 24 July 20:35
Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations Turkey 24 July 19:29
Turkmenistan establishes amount of customs duties on export of paper waste Turkmenistan 24 July 19:15
Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President visits London Kazakhstan 24 July 19:07
Infrastructure projects may be stopped in Georgia - Association of Infrastructure Builders Construction 24 July 19:02
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus Business 24 July 18:25
Azerbaijan shows footage of Sofulu village of the Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 24 July 18:03
Azerbaijani gymnast completes performance at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 24 July 17:16
Azerbaijani gymnast performs in vault and parallel bars exercises at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 24 July 16:58
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 24 July 16:54
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 24 July 16:33
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates 2 more exercises at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 24 July 16:18
Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 24 July 15:02
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan talk further expansion of strategic partnership Uzbekistan 24 July 14:56
Iran connecting more population to its nationwide gas network Business 24 July 14:54
Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 24 July 14:50
Fire extinguished in mined area in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand (VIDEO) Society 24 July 14:48
Iran battles water shortage in Khuzestan Province as protests increase Business 24 July 14:45
Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade down amid COVID-19 Business 24 July 14:33
Lithuania provides Georgia with AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 24 July 14:33
Plant for ceramic decorative plates production being built in Turkmenistan's Baherden Construction 24 July 14:12
Iranian president announces several new water, sewage and electricity projects Business 24 July 14:09
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to put short-term notes up for auction Finance 24 July 13:34
All news