Lebanon receives 14 tons of medical equipment from Jordan
The Lebanese army received 14 tons of medical equipment in donation from Jordan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The army received the donation through Beirut's airport in the presence of Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Hadid.
On Sunday, Lebanon also received 19 tons of medical equipment from Jordan.
The Lebanese army is seeking international support amid severe challenges caused by the financial crisis in the country.
Latest
We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s national specialists in mine clearance - UN Resident Coordinator
We used all existing international instruments to restore our territorial integrity - President Aliyev
UN Resident Coordinator praises President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts to take decisive national response to COVID-19
Within our capacity and our potential we try to contribute to cause of peace and security - President Aliyev