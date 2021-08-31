First Abu Dhabi Bank expected to sell 250 mln pounds in 5-year bonds

First Abu Dhabi Bank is expected to sell 250 million pounds ($344.38 million) in five-year bonds, a document showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

FAB, HSBC, Standard Chartered and TD Securities are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks said.

Initial price guidance was 110-115 basis points over UK gilts, the document showed.