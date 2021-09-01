Jordan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions from September

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said the country lifts the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, as part of the government's plan to achieve a "Safe Summer", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the third and final phase of the "Safe Summer" plan, Jordan will resume in-school learning and allow universities to open their campuses, the minister was quoted as saying by the state-run Petra news agency.

Jordan will also allow full capacity at the workplace, with the exception of wedding halls that will be allowed to only operate at 50 percent capacity and with a cap of 200 people, he added.

Jordan has so far reported 797,126 COVID-19 infections and 10,411 deaths.